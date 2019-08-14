Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)’s results

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 17.39% and 51.52% respectively. Insiders owned 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, Leisure Acquisition Corp. has 13.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.