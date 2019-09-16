Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s and Its Rivals results

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Opes Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Opes Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Opes Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of -46.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Opes Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.