Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Opes Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Opes Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Opes Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

The potential upside of the competitors is -47.76%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Opes Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.19% 0.97% 3.48% 0% 1.26% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.’s rivals.

Dividends

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.