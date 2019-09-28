Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 2.11M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opes Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 19,664,492.08% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 8.31%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.