Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Opes Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 17.39% and 9.71% respectively. Insiders held 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.19% 0.97% 3.48% 0% 1.26% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.81% 1.84% 0% 0% 0% 1.53%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.