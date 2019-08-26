Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)’s results

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.27% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Opes Acquisition Corp. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.