Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opes Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares. 8.31% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.