Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s and Its Competitors results

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Opes Acquisition Corp. has 45.64% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Opes Acquisition Corp. has 7.71% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The peers have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Opes Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 3.02% 0% 0% 3.02% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat Opes Acquisition Corp.