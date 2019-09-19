Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s results

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Opes Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Opes Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Opes Acquisition Corp.
