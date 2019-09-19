Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s results

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Opes Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opes Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Opes Acquisition Corp.