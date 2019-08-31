Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|160.00
Demonstrates Opes Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 7.71%. Comparatively, 15% are Allegro Merger Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.7%
|2.02%
|5.77%
|0%
|3.38%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegro Merger Corp.
Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
