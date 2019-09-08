Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48

Table 1 demonstrates Opes Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Opes Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opes Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.64% and 43.8%. Insiders owned roughly 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.