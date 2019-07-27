Reviewing Opera Limited (OPRA)’s and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s results

Since Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera Limited 9 6.56 N/A 0.32 30.47 Moxian Inc. 2 58.75 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opera Limited and Moxian Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera Limited 0.00% 5.1% 4.8% Moxian Inc. 0.00% 76.2% -672.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Opera Limited and Moxian Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Moxian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14.5 is Opera Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 32.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opera Limited and Moxian Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 0.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 61.74% of Opera Limited’s shares. Competitively, Moxian Inc. has 56.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opera Limited 3.05% 17.2% 16.51% 42.17% 0% 76.44% Moxian Inc. -4.51% -56.94% -54.05% -57.09% -90.19% -25.51%

For the past year Opera Limited has 76.44% stronger performance while Moxian Inc. has -25.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Opera Limited beats Moxian Inc.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.