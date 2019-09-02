Reviewing Opera Limited (OPRA)’s and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera Limited 10 7.34 N/A 0.31 36.50 IAC/InterActiveCorp 227 4.74 N/A 6.97 34.28

Table 1 demonstrates Opera Limited and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. IAC/InterActiveCorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Opera Limited. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Opera Limited is trading at a higher P/E ratio than IAC/InterActiveCorp, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Opera Limited and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera Limited 0.00% 4.6% 4.3% IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7%

Liquidity

Opera Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, IAC/InterActiveCorp which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Opera Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Opera Limited and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera Limited 0 0 1 3.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 9 3.00

The average price target of Opera Limited is $14.5, with potential upside of 6.54%. Competitively IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average price target of $298.22, with potential upside of 17.16%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that IAC/InterActiveCorp seems more appealing than Opera Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.8% of Opera Limited shares and 99% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares. 61.74% are Opera Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14% IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6%

For the past year Opera Limited was more bullish than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Opera Limited.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.