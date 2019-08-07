Reviewing Opera Limited (OPRA)’s and Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera Limited 9 5.95 N/A 0.31 36.50 Bitauto Holdings Limited 14 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opera Limited and Bitauto Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera Limited 0.00% 4.6% 4.3% Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.3% -0.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Opera Limited is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Bitauto Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Opera Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Opera Limited and Bitauto Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Opera Limited has a consensus price target of $14.5, and a 45.88% upside potential. Bitauto Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 consensus price target and a 82.07% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Bitauto Holdings Limited looks more robust than Opera Limited as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.8% of Opera Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of Bitauto Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 61.74% of Opera Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.23% of Bitauto Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14% Bitauto Holdings Limited -4.36% 5.94% -6.93% -39.6% -52.42% -53.94%

For the past year Opera Limited had bullish trend while Bitauto Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Opera Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.