Reviewing Open Text Corporation (OTEX)’s and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s results

Since Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 38 3.99 N/A 1.02 39.22 Qualys Inc. 85 12.13 N/A 1.47 58.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Open Text Corporation and Qualys Inc. Qualys Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Open Text Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Open Text Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Qualys Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Open Text Corporation and Qualys Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Open Text Corporation has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Qualys Inc.’s beta is 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Open Text Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Qualys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Qualys Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Open Text Corporation and Qualys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Qualys Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

On the other hand, Qualys Inc.’s potential upside is 2.16% and its consensus price target is $91.57.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares and 87.5% of Qualys Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of Open Text Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.2% of Qualys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48% Qualys Inc. -0.85% 5.33% 5.14% 16.11% 14.47% 15.79%

For the past year Open Text Corporation was more bullish than Qualys Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats Open Text Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.