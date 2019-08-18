Reviewing Open Text Corporation (OTEX)’s and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 39 3.62 N/A 1.02 41.88 Oracle Corporation 54 4.53 N/A 2.90 19.39

Table 1 highlights Open Text Corporation and Oracle Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oracle Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Open Text Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Open Text Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Oracle Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Open Text Corporation and Oracle Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.54 beta means Open Text Corporation’s volatility is 46.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Oracle Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Open Text Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Oracle Corporation has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oracle Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Open Text Corporation and Oracle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

On the other hand, Oracle Corporation’s potential upside is 6.10% and its average target price is $56.86.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares and 56.6% of Oracle Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of Open Text Corporation shares. Comparatively, 34.3% are Oracle Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year Open Text Corporation has stronger performance than Oracle Corporation

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats Open Text Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.