Reviewing Open Text Corporation (OTEX)’s and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s results

Both Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 40 3.64 N/A 1.02 41.88 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.82 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Open Text Corporation and Mitek Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Open Text Corporation and Mitek Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Volatility and Risk

Open Text Corporation’s 0.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc.’s beta is -0.23 which is 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Open Text Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Mitek Systems Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Mitek Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Open Text Corporation and Mitek Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Mitek Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.83 consensus price target and a 43.02% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Open Text Corporation and Mitek Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.8% and 62.1% respectively. 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Open Text Corporation had bullish trend while Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Open Text Corporation beats Mitek Systems Inc.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.