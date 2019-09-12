Reviewing Open Text Corporation (OTEX)’s and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 40 3.87 N/A 1.02 41.88 Five9 Inc. 53 11.68 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Open Text Corporation and Five9 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Open Text Corporation is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.54. In other hand, Five9 Inc. has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five9 Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Five9 Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Open Text Corporation and Five9 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Five9 Inc. is $69.33, which is potential 24.31% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares and 0% of Five9 Inc. shares. 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Five9 Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92%

For the past year Open Text Corporation was more bullish than Five9 Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Open Text Corporation beats Five9 Inc.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.