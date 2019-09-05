Reviewing Open Text Corporation (OTEX)’s and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s results

We are comparing Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 40 3.92 N/A 1.02 41.88 Box Inc. 18 3.81 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Open Text Corporation and Box Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Open Text Corporation and Box Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Risk and Volatility

Open Text Corporation is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.54. Box Inc. on the other hand, has 1.35 beta which makes it 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Open Text Corporation. Its rival Box Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Open Text Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Open Text Corporation and Box Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Box Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 6.51% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares and 67.6% of Box Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Open Text Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Box Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Open Text Corporation has 30.77% stronger performance while Box Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats Box Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.