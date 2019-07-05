Reviewing Open Text Corporation (OTEX)’s and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s results

As Application Software companies, Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 38 3.96 N/A 1.02 39.22 American Software Inc. 12 3.85 N/A 0.19 66.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Open Text Corporation and American Software Inc. American Software Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Open Text Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Open Text Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Open Text Corporation and American Software Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Open Text Corporation is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.52 beta. American Software Inc.’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor American Software Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. American Software Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Open Text Corporation and American Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, American Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential downside is -3.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Open Text Corporation and American Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.8% and 99.7%. Open Text Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of American Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48% American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35%

For the past year Open Text Corporation was less bullish than American Software Inc.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.