Reviewing OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)’s and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s results

As Application Software businesses, OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.67 N/A -0.17 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 224 16.81 N/A 1.92 137.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. OneSpan Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for OneSpan Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

OneSpan Inc.’s upside potential is 30.87% at a $19.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of The Trade Desk Inc. is $231, which is potential 11.57% upside. The data provided earlier shows that OneSpan Inc. appears more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares and 82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. About 16.4% of OneSpan Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. has weaker performance than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats OneSpan Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.