Reviewing OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)’s and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s results

Since OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.65 N/A -0.17 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 88 1.43 N/A 7.33 5.93

In table 1 we can see OneSpan Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OneSpan Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Risk & Volatility

OneSpan Inc.’s current beta is 2.1 and it happens to be 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

OneSpan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Stamps.com Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for OneSpan Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

$19.67 is OneSpan Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 35.47%. Competitively the average price target of Stamps.com Inc. is $80.6, which is potential 66.08% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Stamps.com Inc. looks more robust than OneSpan Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of OneSpan Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Stamps.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OneSpan Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43% Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. had bullish trend while Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors OneSpan Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.