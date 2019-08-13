Reviewing OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)’s and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.41 N/A -0.17 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.01 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of OneSpan Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

OneSpan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, SolarWinds Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for OneSpan Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

OneSpan Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 48.79% and an $19.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, SolarWinds Corporation’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 1.63%. The data provided earlier shows that OneSpan Inc. appears more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OneSpan Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 97.1%. OneSpan Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. was less bullish than SolarWinds Corporation.

Summary

OneSpan Inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.