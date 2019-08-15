Reviewing OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)’s and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)’s results

Since OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.38 N/A -0.17 0.00 Red Violet Inc. 10 6.77 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see OneSpan Inc. and Red Violet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OneSpan Inc. and Red Violet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

OneSpan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Red Violet Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OneSpan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for OneSpan Inc. and Red Violet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OneSpan Inc. has a 50.96% upside potential and an average target price of $19.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares and 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.4% of OneSpan Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.2% of Red Violet Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87%

For the past year OneSpan Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Red Violet Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors OneSpan Inc. beats Red Violet Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.