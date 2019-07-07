Reviewing OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)’s and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s results

As Application Software companies, OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.58 N/A -0.17 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 47 10.92 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see OneSpan Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OneSpan Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Volatility and Risk

OneSpan Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.1 beta. Rapid7 Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OneSpan Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Rapid7 Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. OneSpan Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for OneSpan Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Rapid7 Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

$19.67 is OneSpan Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 42.85%. Competitively Rapid7 Inc. has an average price target of $54.71, with potential downside of -8.10%. The information presented earlier suggests that OneSpan Inc. looks more robust than Rapid7 Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OneSpan Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 89.9% respectively. About 16.5% of OneSpan Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43% Rapid7 Inc. -0.65% 0.23% 12.99% 49.83% 73.28% 66.94%

For the past year OneSpan Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors OneSpan Inc. beats Rapid7 Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.