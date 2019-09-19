Reviewing OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)’s and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s results

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.86 N/A -0.17 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19 3.35 N/A 0.38 52.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of OneSpan Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

OneSpan Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.12 beta. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. are 2.5 and 2.3. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown OneSpan Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

OneSpan Inc. has a 24.20% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.5. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 consensus target price and a -11.53% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that OneSpan Inc. appears more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OneSpan Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 92.7% respectively. 16.4% are OneSpan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. has weaker performance than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors OneSpan Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.