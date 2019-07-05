Reviewing OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)’s and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s results

Both OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.54 N/A -0.17 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.63 N/A 0.02 275.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OneSpan Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

OneSpan Inc.’s current beta is 2.1 and it happens to be 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. OneSpan Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for OneSpan Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

OneSpan Inc. has an average price target of $19.67, and a 42.85% upside potential. On the other hand, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 53.37% and its average price target is $7.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than OneSpan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OneSpan Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 91.7%. 16.5% are OneSpan Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. -3.88% -26.67% -33.47% -42.71% -45% -25.56%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. has 11.43% stronger performance while Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -25.56% weaker performance.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.