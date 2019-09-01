Reviewing OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)’s and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)’s results

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.38 N/A -0.17 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.59 N/A -0.84 0.00

Demonstrates OneSpan Inc. and CounterPath Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9%

Volatility and Risk

OneSpan Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.12. CounterPath Corporation’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor CounterPath Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. OneSpan Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered OneSpan Inc. and CounterPath Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

OneSpan Inc.’s average price target is $19.5, while its potential upside is 44.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.4% of OneSpan Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

For the past year OneSpan Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CounterPath Corporation.

Summary

OneSpan Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.