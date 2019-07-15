Reviewing OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)’s and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 4 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see OneSmart International Education Group Limited and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OneSmart International Education Group Limited and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3%

Liquidity

OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares and 87.8% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares. Insiders held roughly 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSmart International Education Group Limited -2.45% -1.85% -4.89% 1.27% -23.29% 2.18% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company -14.2% -32.73% -49.92% -52.64% -54.74% -25.25%

For the past year OneSmart International Education Group Limited has 2.18% stronger performance while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -25.25% weaker performance.

Summary

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.