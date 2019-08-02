Reviewing OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)’s and Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Moody’s Corporation 183 9.02 N/A 6.45 33.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of OneSmart International Education Group Limited and Moody’s Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5%

Liquidity

OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Moody’s Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Moody’s Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for OneSmart International Education Group Limited and Moody’s Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Moody’s Corporation 1 6 2 2.22

Competitively Moody’s Corporation has a consensus target price of $201.44, with potential downside of -6.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OneSmart International Education Group Limited and Moody’s Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.6% and 96.4%. 12.59% are OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Moody’s Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26% Moody’s Corporation 5.57% 8.07% 10.54% 36.98% 25.48% 53.06%

For the past year OneSmart International Education Group Limited has -5.26% weaker performance while Moody’s Corporation has 53.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Moody’s Corporation beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.