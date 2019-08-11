Reviewing OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OneSmart International Education Group Limited has 57.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand OneSmart International Education Group Limited has 12.59% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have OneSmart International Education Group Limited and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares OneSmart International Education Group Limited and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group Limited N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for OneSmart International Education Group Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.97 2.74 2.59

The potential upside of the rivals is 59.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OneSmart International Education Group Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year OneSmart International Education Group Limited had bearish trend while OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

OneSmart International Education Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Dividends

OneSmart International Education Group Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s rivals beat OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.