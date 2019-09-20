Reviewing OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)’s and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s results

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 63 2.38 N/A 1.38 49.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OneSmart International Education Group Limited and ExlService Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OneSmart International Education Group Limited and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Liquidity

OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ExlService Holdings Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. ExlService Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.6% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares and 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares. About 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26% ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73%

For the past year OneSmart International Education Group Limited has -5.26% weaker performance while ExlService Holdings Inc. has 30.73% stronger performance.

Summary

ExlService Holdings Inc. beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.