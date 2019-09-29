Reviewing OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)’s and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s results

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group Limited 7 0.00 52.24M -1.06 0.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 1 0.00 36.30M 0.20 9.64

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OneSmart International Education Group Limited and ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OneSmart International Education Group Limited and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group Limited 704,043,126.68% 0% 0% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2,612,638,549.01% 6.4% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OneSmart International Education Group Limited are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc. has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.6% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares and 61.7% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares. About 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, ARC Document Solutions Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8%

For the past year OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Summary

ARC Document Solutions Inc. beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.