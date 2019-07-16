Reviewing ONEOK Inc. (OKE)’s and New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)’s results

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) and New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) compete with each other in the Gas Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK Inc. 66 2.36 N/A 2.95 22.80 New Jersey Resources Corporation 48 1.54 N/A 1.24 39.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ONEOK Inc. and New Jersey Resources Corporation. New Jersey Resources Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ONEOK Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. ONEOK Inc. is presently more affordable than New Jersey Resources Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ONEOK Inc. and New Jersey Resources Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 6.8% New Jersey Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.17 shows that ONEOK Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. New Jersey Resources Corporation’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

ONEOK Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, New Jersey Resources Corporation which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. New Jersey Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ONEOK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ONEOK Inc. and New Jersey Resources Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 New Jersey Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ONEOK Inc.’s average price target is $71, while its potential upside is 1.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.6% of ONEOK Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.3% of New Jersey Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of ONEOK Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of New Jersey Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ONEOK Inc. 1.86% -4.05% 1.77% 6.59% 0.99% 24.65% New Jersey Resources Corporation 0.63% 0.36% 7.39% 4.36% 13.95% 8.54%

For the past year ONEOK Inc. has stronger performance than New Jersey Resources Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors ONEOK Inc. beats New Jersey Resources Corporation.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates interstate and intrastate regulated natural gas transmission pipelines, as well as owns underground natural gas storage facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, irrigation customers, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey; and onshore wind projects in Montana, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Midstream segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was founded in 1922 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.