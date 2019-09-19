Reviewing OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)’s and MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s results

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) and MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain Holdings Inc. 34 2.10 N/A 3.49 11.88 MoneyGram International Inc. 3 0.23 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OneMain Holdings Inc. and MoneyGram International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) and MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3% MoneyGram International Inc. 0.00% 10% -1%

Risk and Volatility

OneMain Holdings Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.43 beta. MoneyGram International Inc.’s 2.98 beta is the reason why it is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

OneMain Holdings Inc. and MoneyGram International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MoneyGram International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

OneMain Holdings Inc. has a 15.87% upside potential and an average price target of $44.17. MoneyGram International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a -29.58% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, OneMain Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than MoneyGram International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OneMain Holdings Inc. and MoneyGram International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.3% and 82.1%. Insiders owned 1.5% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.8% of MoneyGram International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65% MoneyGram International Inc. -2% 5.15% -26.65% 16.67% -62.77% 22.5%

For the past year OneMain Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MoneyGram International Inc.

Summary

OneMain Holdings Inc. beats MoneyGram International Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.