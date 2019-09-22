Reviewing One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS)’s and NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)’s results

Both One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) and NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) compete on a level playing field in the Computer Peripherals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems Inc. 2 0.93 N/A -0.10 0.00 NICE Ltd. 139 6.24 N/A 2.67 57.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of One Stop Systems Inc. and NICE Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides One Stop Systems Inc. and NICE Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -4.1% NICE Ltd. 0.00% 8.7% 5.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of One Stop Systems Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, NICE Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. One Stop Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NICE Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for One Stop Systems Inc. and NICE Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NICE Ltd. 0 4 4 2.50

One Stop Systems Inc.’s upside potential is 32.04% at a $3.75 consensus target price. On the other hand, NICE Ltd.’s potential upside is 0.92% and its consensus target price is $150.88. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that One Stop Systems Inc. seems more appealing than NICE Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of One Stop Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of NICE Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of One Stop Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.11% of NICE Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Stop Systems Inc. 1.22% -4.32% -28.45% -26.06% -60.48% -14.43% NICE Ltd. 1.56% 8.91% 12.58% 40.56% 39.87% 41.13%

For the past year One Stop Systems Inc. had bearish trend while NICE Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors NICE Ltd. beats One Stop Systems Inc.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. Its software solutions help organizations understand their customers and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers a portfolio of solutions that provide an omnichannel customer engagement platform and data-driven insights that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered on-premises and in the cloud. Its solutions also optimize business performance and ensure compliance. This segment serves contact centers, self-service channels, back office operations, and retail branches spanning various industries, including banking, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, business process outsourcing, government, utilities, travel, entertainment, and e-commerce. The Financial Crime & Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions and regulatory authorities. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, Deloitte, Fuze, IBM, IPC, Motorola, PWC, Ring Central, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.