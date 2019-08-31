Reviewing One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP)’s and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)’s results

One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 29 6.49 N/A 0.94 30.65 Exantas Capital Corp. 11 5.96 N/A 0.80 14.01

Table 1 demonstrates One Liberty Properties Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Exantas Capital Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. One Liberty Properties Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Exantas Capital Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

One Liberty Properties Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Exantas Capital Corp.’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.82 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both One Liberty Properties Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51.7% and 76% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33% Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Exantas Capital Corp.

Summary

One Liberty Properties Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.