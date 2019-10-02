Reviewing One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP)’s and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)’s results

Both One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 28 6.33 15.47M 0.94 30.65 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 14 0.00 41.08M 0.39 35.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of One Liberty Properties Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Empire State Realty OP L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. One Liberty Properties Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us One Liberty Properties Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 55,989,866.09% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 297,250,361.79% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

One Liberty Properties Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.7% and 2.4%. About 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. has 18.33% stronger performance while Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance.

Summary

One Liberty Properties Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.