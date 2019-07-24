Reviewing One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP)’s and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 28 6.88 N/A 1.35 21.69 CyrusOne Inc. 56 8.00 N/A 0.45 138.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of One Liberty Properties Inc. and CyrusOne Inc. CyrusOne Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than One Liberty Properties Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. One Liberty Properties Inc. is presently more affordable than CyrusOne Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of One Liberty Properties Inc. and CyrusOne Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 3.3% CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

One Liberty Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CyrusOne Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for One Liberty Properties Inc. and CyrusOne Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CyrusOne Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

Competitively the average target price of CyrusOne Inc. is $60.78, which is potential 1.23% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both One Liberty Properties Inc. and CyrusOne Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.3% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 2.84% 7.75% 4.56% 12.8% 19.56% 21.14% CyrusOne Inc. 3.91% 8.24% 13.25% 13.52% 14.02% 17.68%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. was more bullish than CyrusOne Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors CyrusOne Inc. beats One Liberty Properties Inc.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.