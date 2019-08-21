Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s results

Since Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.03 N/A -1.29 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 65.57%. Insiders owned roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Verona Pharma plc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.