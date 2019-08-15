Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s results

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 36.47 N/A -1.29 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.4. The Current Ratio of rival Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.