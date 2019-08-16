Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s results

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 37.61 N/A -1.29 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.38 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Risk and Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.87 and it happens to be 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s consensus price target is $81.8, while its potential upside is 6.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 0% respectively. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.