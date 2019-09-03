Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|41.96
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|341
|4.25
|N/A
|20.54
|14.84
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
Volatility and Risk
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.87. From a competition point of view, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $425.25, while its potential upside is 50.52%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 73.9%. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
