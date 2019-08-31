Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

We are contrasting Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.39 N/A -1.29 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 51.10 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.87 and its 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PLx Pharma Inc. has beta of 5.1 which is 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.