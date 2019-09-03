Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 40.07 N/A -1.29 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 110.31 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.87 beta. From a competition point of view, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 10.9% respectively. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.