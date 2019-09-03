Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|40.07
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|110.31
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
Risk & Volatility
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.87 beta. From a competition point of view, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 10.9% respectively. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.
Summary
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
