Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 16.00M -2.03 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 716,460,684.22% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential 255.99% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 31.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.