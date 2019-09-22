Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|41.82
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|15.62
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 430.97% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
