Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.82 N/A -1.29 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.62 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 430.97% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.