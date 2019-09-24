Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s results

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 38.42 N/A -1.29 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.4. The Current Ratio of rival Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 69.8%. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.