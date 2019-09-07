Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s results

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 44.02 N/A -1.29 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 average target price and a 215.18% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 33.4%. Insiders held roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 56.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.