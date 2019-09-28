Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 38.42 N/A -1.29 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 15.88M -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 428,101,579.77% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.