Reviewing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|38.42
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|0.00
|15.88M
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|428,101,579.77%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
